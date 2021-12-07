Mumbai: With the Indian board set to announce the squad for the South African tour, the challenge will be difficult also because the side would have two different captains in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Kohli would lead in the Tests – Rohit – who is the T20I captain – could be made the ODI captain as well. If that happens, it would be a ‘challenge’ for coach Rahul Dravid reckons ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra.Also Read - Virat Kohli Worships Test Cricket Even With the Amount Of ODI Cricket India Plays, Then IPL: Ravi Shastri

"You are talking about Virat Kohli, which is fantastic, that he has to stay together, you need to learn about the other person's temperament, who is a coach now, you might have spent time with him as a player but it's going to be a challenge for Rahul Dravid as well," Chopra said on Star Sports.

Chopra also pointed out that Dravid will have to take the team forward with two different skippers. Chopra said: "There is one captain in one format and a second captain in the other format. Of course, you want to take Indian cricket in the same direction but you have to manage that with two different leaders."

Both Rohit and Virat are different as individuals and hence their approaches will not be similar. Chopra feels Dravid would have to adapt and align himself with both styles. He added further, “Someone has a different temperament and the other one understands things in a different way and you have to be receptive. Rohit will have a vision, you will have align with that. Kohli has a vision.”