New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday has named Rohit Sharma as the best cricket player of 2021 as he was the leading scorer in the Tests and T20Is this calendar year and named Axar Patel as the best debutant in the Indian cricket team.

There were two players vying for a place in the Test cricket, one was Rishabh Pant, who played two amazing knocks, both in the fourth innings against Australia earlier this year. But Aakash picked Rohit, who scored 906 runs in 21 innings at 48.19 with two hundreds and four fifties. The cricketer turned commentator has admitted that 2021 will still be an important year for Rohit as he has shown a different side of his batting in Test cricket. Aakash was very impressed with the way Rohit played in the England tour earlier this summer, where he scored 497 runs, facing 1136 deliveries.

"From an Indian standpoint, we have Rishabh Pant. He was the one who helped India conquer Gabba and he even scored in Sydney. But my Test batter of the year is Rohit Sharma. And when Test cricket's history will be written, and 2021 will be remembered as the pivotal year for Rohit Sharma as a Test cricketer. The year showed that he has finally fallen in love with the format. He has learned how to defend the ball, and leave the ball. He scored runs in difficult English conditions. The Chennai knock in the second innings – he was on one side and the rest of the players were on the different side altogether – that was the quality of his batting. We still have one more Test match to go, but without a doubt, he has to be my Test batter of the year," he said speaking on his YouTube channel.

Aakash then named Rohit as T20I’s top batsman before naming him as the best batter in all formats for the year 2021. He also chose Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the format. Aakash also praised Axar in the video multiple times citing his excellent start in the red ball format.

“Axar has changed the way India have played Test cricket. He picked five five-wicket hauls in five Tests. Even Don Bradman didn’t score five centuries in five Tests. And it’s equivalent of that. Not just India, he has been the overall best debutant in 2021.”