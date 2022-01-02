Johannesburg: Apart from KL Rahul’s appointment as ODI skipper in Rohit Sharma’s absence, the other big talking point once the Indian cricket board announced the ODI squad for the South Africa tour was the selection of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. While Dhawan is set to make a comeback in the Indian colours, his Delhi mate and ex-India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the two weaknesses in his batting.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rain to Play Spoilsport; Truncated Opening Day on Cards

He recalled the 2018 England tour which was not Dhawan's best and he was dropped subsequently. Chopra reckoned Dhawan has a problem with the pitched-up ball that swings and he also gets troubled by the bouncers. And with these two problems one cannot succeed in SENA countries, reckoned the ex-India opener.

He said on his YouTube channel: "There was a time when there were continuous overseas tours, and the opener's job was very tough on overseas tours. Shikhar had two weaknesses – one was the swinging pitched-up delivery, and he was slightly troubled by the bouncer. You cannot do well in SENA countries with two weaknesses; it is very difficult."

With a couple of white-ball World Cups coming up, this would be a good opportunity for Dhawan to get among the runs if he gets a chance to stake a claim in the side as the backup opener. He has done reasonably well in the IPL.