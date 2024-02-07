Home

Sports

Aakash Chopra Predicts Winner Of Pakistan Elections 2024 | Check Details

Aakash Chopra Predicts Winner Of Pakistan Elections 2024 | Check Details

Sharif, who was ousted from power three times, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and brother Shehbaz Sharif continue to stage impressive political power shows in the country's largest province Punjab ahead of the February 8 general polls.

Aakash Chopra Predicts Winner Of Pakistan Elections 2024 | Check Details

New Delhi: Former India batter Aakash Chopra predicted the winner of the Pakistan elections in 2024. He reckoned that Nawaz Sharif would be the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Pakistan general elections will held on February 8 after months of delay.

Trending Now

Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Imran Khan are the three main contenders for the position. Aakash responded to a fan who asked him about the winner of Pakistan elections.

You may like to read

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif, has made a comeback into country’s politics after five years of self-imposed exile; is being tipped as the next Prime Minister of the country with army in his corner and his opponent PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.

Sharif, who was ousted from power three times, his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and brother Shehbaz Sharif continue to stage impressive political power shows in the country’s largest province Punjab ahead of the February 8 general polls.

It is widely believed that Nawaz has the stage set for him to win the elections and form the next government. This assured optimism prevails as his return is being linked to an alleged deal he has done with the military establishment to come back into power.

Even if Nawaz fails to become the prime minister or form the government; whoever assumes the premiership will need his blessings and support.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.