Aakash Chopra Questions India’s Batting Order In Second ODI At Bridgetown Says, ‘What Was Axar Patel Doing At No. 4?’

The left-handed all-rounder managed to score just one run in eight deliveries he played as the Men in Blue were bundled out for 181 runs after being asked to bat first.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has questioned India’s batting order in the second ODI match against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on July 29. Chopra said why Axar Patel was sent out as the no.4 batsman.

The left-handed all-rounder managed to score just one run in eight deliveries he played as the Men in Blue were bundled out for 181 runs after being asked to bat first in the second ODI. Shai Hope led side chased down the target easily with six wickets and 80 deliveries to spare to level the three-match series by 1-1.

Axar Patel was sent to bat no.4 at the fall of Ishan Kishan’s wicket, and Team India probably sent Axar to maintain the left-right combination in the middle. Eventually, the move made by team India didn’t give any result as the spin-bowling all-rounder gloved a short ball of pacer Romario Shepherd’s ball to Shai Hope (wicket-keeper).

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra criticized India for batting Axar at no.4. He expressed his thoughts that “Axar Patel was sent at No. 4 here – how, why, when, where? I have a lot of respect and admiration for Axar but Axar is never going to play at No. 4. What are his chances of playing for India at No. 4 from the World Cup or the Asia Cup perspective? I don’t see him playing there in 50-over cricket,” the former Indian opener said.

“I have another question – is it tenable? Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open and Virat Kohli will play at No. 3 and all three are right-handers. If you want a left-right combination so much, will you play a left-hander by sending one of them down the order? That’s not going to happen – so what was Axar Patel doing at No. 4?” Chopra said.

After losing to the West Indies, head coach Rahul Dravid speaking to the media said that since many players are injured, they are trying out players for backup.

“This was our last chance to be able to try out our players; we have got few of our players who are injured, who are in the NCA. You know, with months to go for the world cup or Asia cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways, and we are hopeful that some of him will be at least fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. But we cannot take our chances as we have to try out other people, so that in a worst case scenario they have game time behind them,” he said.

“We will always look into the bigger picture and we cannot think about every single game and series,” Dravid said.

The third and final game is to be played on 1 August, Tuesday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

The third and final game is to be played on 1 August, Tuesday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

