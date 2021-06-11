Minutes after the Indian team for the Sri Lankan tour was announced by the Board of Control of Cricket in India, former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and pointed out the challenge Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan would have to face. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Could be The Match-Winner For Team India in WTC Final 2021 vs New Zealand, Says Monty Panesar

A lot of new faces have made the national squad in the absence of the Virat Kohlis and the Rohit Sharmas and the Japrit Bumrahs. Considering six games is all that would be played in Sri Lanka, Chopra's concern is how will the combination of Dravid and Dhawan ensure everyone gets a game.

Chopra's tweet read: "4 fast bowlers. 6 spinners. And 10 batsmen….with as many as four openers. The 20-men squad (with no distinction between ODI-T20i) for the tour to SL presents a challenge for Dhawan-Dravid to ensure that everyone gets a fair chance. Remember there are only 6 games."

Here is the Indian squad that was named on Thursday for the Lankan tour.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India Tour of Sri Lanka Schedule:

13th July: 1stODI

16th July: 2nd ODI

18th July: 3rd ODI

21st July: 1st T20I

23rd July: 2nd T20I

25th July: 3rd T20I

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo