Home

Sports

Aakash Chopra Shows Concern About Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness, Says It’s Time to Start Preparing Life Without Him

Aakash Chopra Shows Concern About Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness, Says It’s Time to Start Preparing Life Without Him

'He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn't come back.'

Aakash Chopra Shows Concern About Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness, Says It's Time to Start Preparing Life Without Him. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has now become a point of concern for the Indian team as the pacer is constantly getting injured before big tournaments and now despite of being included in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, he was ruled out before the start of the 1st ODI.

Former Indian international turned commentator is seriously worried about Bumrah as he has not played a game since September. He feels the time has come for the Men in Blue to start preparing life without him.

“I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September. Maybe it’s time to start preparing for life without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn’t come back. He then comes and goes back again”, he said on his YouTube channel.

“His name comes in the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It’s not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup,” Chopra told.

The 45-year old feels that there is still no one like Bumrah but the good thing for India is that they have Mohammed Siraj, who has grown over the years.

“Although there is no one like Bumrah and will not be there as well at this point in time, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj – the way his stature has grown, Umran Malik is doing well, Mohammad Shami does well in ODIs, Arshdeep Singh is ready, I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna’s injury but he is also looking okay”, he told.

“We will be able to manage fast bowling. It’s not that it will not happen. I am not pinning my hopes that India can only win if Bumrah is there. The chances improve if he is there but what can you do if he is not there. There have been too many injuries. If that’s the case, you start thinking of a life without him,” he further added.