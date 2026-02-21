Home

Star India cricketer SLAMS allegations of ICC favouring India in T20 World Cup 2026, says, ‘Dimaag Khali Hai Kya?’

Suryakumar Yadav'-led India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Star India cricketer SLAMS allegations of ICC favouring India in T20 World Cup 2026 (Source: X)

The T20 World Cup Super 8 consists of two groups with four team. All the group-stage toppers, India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe have been placed in Group 1, while Group 2 consists of the teams that finished second in their respective groups – New Zealand, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

This structure guarantees that two of the group stage best-performing teams will be eliminated before the semi-finals, while a team that only managed to finish second in its group now has a theoretically easier path to the final four.

However, the groups were decided based on the teams rankings before the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe took Australia’s seeded place in the Super 8 after the Aussies failed to qualify for the Super 8.

Aakash Chopra dismissed all social media claims

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, dismissed all the social media claims which said that the schedule was designed to favour India

“This tournament is happening in two countries. So, India have to play all their matches in India, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan have to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. So, it is mandatory to keep Sri Lanka and Pakistan in one group, and India must be in a different group. Nahi toh kaam kaise chalega?” Aakash Chopra said in a video.

“Many people are saying that all of this is favoring BCCI, and is happening to favor BCCI only. To those people, I want to ask something, Dimaag khaali hai kya yaar? (Is your brain empty?) Why would we want to keep South Africa and West Indies in our group? How does it help us anyway which way? That Australia would lose, who knew? And Zimbabwe topped the group. So, don’t consider it as the weaker group. Do some research at least. Faltu ki baatey mat kiya karo, sobha nahi deta (Don’t talk rubbish, it does not suit you).”

T20 World Cup 2012 also had all Group toppers in same Group

Chopra also cited the example of T20 World Cip 2012, where all the group stage top rank holders where placed in Group 1.

“People are saying that how can you do this and all, what is this pre-seeding here, there is no advantage of topping the group. But we have to understand that this is not happening for the first time. This happened in 2007, 2009, 2010, and even in 2012. In 2012, the exact same scenario as now unfolded where the table toppers were together in one group,” the former player said.

