Lucknow: In the absence of the T20 World Cup-bound players, it is a good opportunity for the rest to make a mark for themselves in the upcoming ODIs versus South Africa. While some new names have been added to the squad, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons not picking young Prithvi Shaw was not the right call. Chopra believes that Shaw’s name should have been there when the squad was announced.Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

“There is no Prithvi Shaw for this series. When the squad was announced his name should have been there, right? He is a top top player. I think he should have been selected,” he said on his YouTube channel. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 1:30 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Admitting that there are too many openers at the moment, Chopra still showed faith in Shaw and reckoned he would feature in the next T20 World Cup. Also Read - ODI Series Will Help T20 World Cup Stand By Players To Get Into Groove: Dhawan

“I understand that Shaw is an opener and there are too many of them in the squad at the moment, but the amount of runs Shaw has scored, there has to be a time when he is called up. I frankly see him playing the next T20 World Cup,” he added.

“Management should start inducting him and utilizing him. His numbers are fantastic in domestic cricket. He is a destructive player, so he should have been part of this squad,” he added further.

Shaw would next be seen playing the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he will feature for Mumbai under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. He would be hoping he scores big runs and gets noticed by the selectors.