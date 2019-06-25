England vs Australia: Not only has David Warner become the first batsman to breach the 500-run-mark in the ongoing World Cup 2019, but also got Australia off to a dream start with Aaron Finch. Before the start of the match, there were talks about booing Warner. That may not have happened but it was disappointing to see the crowd not applaud the southpaw once he got to another fifty. Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to social media and slammed the English fans and felt it was not in the right spirit. “English crowed at Lord’s utterly disappointing….didn’t hear a clap for Warner’s half century. Very very poor taste,” read his tweet.

“We are going to bowl. No-brainer, it’s a bit soft on the top, it rained overnight and the wicket was under covers. Hopefully, the sun will come out later and make batting easy. We are playing the same XI. Jofra (Archer) had a slight side issue and we had a precautionary fitness test. We are confident, we have had some success against Australia recently and think we have a good side,” Eoin Morgan said after winning the toss.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said: “Not too disappointed about batting first. I wasn’t too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. Two changes for us — Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff in, they replace Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. We aren’t really bothered about how the crowd reacts (to Smith and Warner). Every game is crucial and we can’t take any game lightly.”

Playing XI:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

