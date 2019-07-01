ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra is someone who is razor-sharp when it comes to analysing the game. With the World Cup on, Chopra made a statement after injured Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the tournament. Mayank Agarwal in all likelihood will be joining the Men in Blue soon. Chopra has made a valid point where he feels that it is strange that India is replacing opener with middle-order players and vice-versa. He cited the example of Shikhar Dhawan being replaced by Pant and Shankar replaced by Mayank. “An opener got injured, a middle-order batsman was called upon. A middle-order batsman gets injured, an opener is called upon. Shankar is Out. Mayank Agarwal is In,” read his post.

An opener got injured, a middle order batsman was called upon.

A middle order batsman gets injured, an opener is called upon.

Shankar is Out. Mayank Agarwal is In. #CWC19 #MenInBlue — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 1, 2019

“Vijay got hit on the toe by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery once again. His situation is not great and he won’t be able to take part in the tournament. He is going back home,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agencies.

He also shed light on why the team management wanted Agarwal to be the replacement and said, “The Indian team management is likely to ask for Mayank Agarwal as replacement since he is an opener and also it might give KL Rahul a chance to get back to the No.4 position in case Rishabh Pant fails in the next two game.”

BCCI have already requested ICC to allow Mayank Agarwal to be brought into the squad and it is expected that the technical committee of ICC World Cup 2019 will grant the Indian board’s request. Agarwal will travel to Birmingham and then subsequently to Leeds.