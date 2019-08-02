Ashes 2019: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra faced the ire on Twitter for asking fans if Ashes was ‘overrated’. The Ashes is one of the oldest rivalries in cricket where England and Australia battle it out for the urn. Aakash’s query seems to have landed wrong as fans are not ready to let him off after his comment on Ashes. From calling Aakash overrated to brutally trolling him, he broadcaster found it hard. He hailed the marketing and the packaging and then cheekily asked ‘What about the cricket?’. “Good marketing. Nice packaging. How about the cricket??? Which was the last #Ashes you remember for the quality of the cricket played over five tests? I’ll have to go back to 2005,” read his post.

Good marketing. Nice packaging. How about the cricket??? Which was the last #Ashes you remember for the quality of the cricket played over five tests? I’ll have to go back to 2005. https://t.co/BJXpdsNglg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2019

And here is the fan poll where he asks fans if Ashes is the most ‘overrated’ series.

Do you feel that #TheAshes is the most overrated series in modern times? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 1, 2019

Here is how he drew a backlash on Twitter:

India-Pakistan is the most overrated. What tf makes you feel ashes is overrated? — Pawan Pokharel (@pawanpokharelpp) August 1, 2019

It is with great sadness and disappointment that I’m unfollowing you today. We had a good run, something like 5 years were I ignored your stupid remarks & enjoyed the remarkable ones. So long Akash. Took me long enough to realise you are overrated as a cricket pundit. #Ashes2019 — Shaishab Paudel (@Zyzavz) August 1, 2019

As opposed to India who play every second test against Bangladesh? Shut up. — Matt (@BoiPope88) August 1, 2019

You are a overrated commentator — Santhosh Udupa (@udupa_tuttu) August 1, 2019

Australia put on 284 with Smith top-scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.