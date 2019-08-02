Ashes 2019: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra faced the ire on Twitter for asking fans if Ashes was ‘overrated’. The Ashes is one of the oldest rivalries in cricket where England and Australia battle it out for the urn. Aakash’s query seems to have landed wrong as fans are not ready to let him off after his comment on Ashes. From calling Aakash overrated to brutally trolling him, he broadcaster found it hard. He hailed the marketing and the packaging and then cheekily asked ‘What about the cricket?’. “Good marketing. Nice packaging. How about the cricket??? Which was the last #Ashes you remember for the quality of the cricket played over five tests? I’ll have to go back to 2005,” read his post.
And here is the fan poll where he asks fans if Ashes is the most ‘overrated’ series.
Here is how he drew a backlash on Twitter:
Australia put on 284 with Smith top-scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.