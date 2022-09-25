London: Despite it being Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game at the Lord’s on Saturday, it was the Deepti Sharma Mankad act that hogged unnecessary limelight. Deepti Mankaded English batter Charlotte Dean to seal the whitewash for India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the match by 16 runs and in the process completed the historic whitewash. But it was the Deepti moment that created a controversy. While English fans, commentators, and fans felt that was not right, Sam Billings stepped it up a notch. Sam took to Twitter and asked James Anderson how many more wickets he would have got had he done the Mankad.Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur IGNORING Experts Query on Controversial Run Out by Deepti Sharma is SAVAGE; Watch VIRAL Video

His post read: "Imagine how many more wickets you could get James."

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra responded to that and shared facts. Aakash said that there is no law where run outs are considered as wickets to the bowler. He responded: "I don't think there's yet a law where run-outs are counted as bowler's wickets. I mean…I'm just talking about laws here. May be, they do get counted in 'Spirit of the Game' guidebook."