ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has a very amusing take on the game and manages to hook audiences with his words. Chopra has the knack of looking at things in a very humorous way. Recently, after Pakistan lost to Australia by 41 runs, Chopra reminded fans of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s earlier statement where he claimed that every team is afraid of Pakistan. After Australia beat Pakistan, Chopra took to Twitter and he wrote, “Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia.”

Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia 🇦🇺 #CWC19 #AusvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

Here is how fans agreed with Aakash Chopra:

Every country is scared of pakistan too… They are danger to the humanity and the world. Sarfaraz is absolutely correct — Dr.chandra shekhar (@drshekhar2789) June 12, 2019

If mocking is an art… You are Picasso of it. — Sanu Singh (@Sanusinngh) June 12, 2019

You are right Aakash. We are unfortunate to have players like Shoaib Malik who can’t do anything regardless of their 20 years experience. We unfortunately don’t have a Dhoni, infact not even a Pant in our team. — Arbaz Zahid (@iamArbazZahid) June 12, 2019

#AUSvPAK #CWC19 @StarSportsIndia Yes , I do agree with Sarfaraz , every team is really scared of PAKISTAN , just not of the TEAM but of the COUNTRY , and that’s why they fear to go Pakistan 😂😂 — Mudit_K31 (@Mudit_K31) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, David Warner was not his usual destructive self but effective nevertheless, his first international century since completing the ball-tampering ban setting up Australia’s 41-run win over Pakistan in the match 17 of ICC World Cup in Taunton on Wednesday. Australia looked set for a total in excess of 350 while Warner and captain Aaron Finch (82) were at the crease, but Mohammad Amir (5/30) staged a grand comeback with his best ODI bowling figures to bowl their opponents out for 307.