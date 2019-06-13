ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has a very amusing take on the game and manages to hook audiences with his words. Chopra has the knack of looking at things in a very humorous way. Recently, after Pakistan lost to Australia by 41 runs, Chopra reminded fans of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s earlier statement where he claimed that every team is afraid of Pakistan. After Australia beat Pakistan, Chopra took to Twitter and he wrote, “Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia.”
Here is how fans agreed with Aakash Chopra:
Meanwhile, David Warner was not his usual destructive self but effective nevertheless, his first international century since completing the ball-tampering ban setting up Australia’s 41-run win over Pakistan in the match 17 of ICC World Cup in Taunton on Wednesday. Australia looked set for a total in excess of 350 while Warner and captain Aaron Finch (82) were at the crease, but Mohammad Amir (5/30) staged a grand comeback with his best ODI bowling figures to bowl their opponents out for 307.