ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan faced the ire on social media once again after they lost to Australia in their latest World Cup 2019 game. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who had stated that every team is afraid of Pakistan after they beat hosts England faced the heat as his comments came back to haunt him. Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra made a post where he used Sarfraz’s comment to mock Pakistan. “Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz. I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia.”

Every team is scared of Pakistan—Sarfraz I’m sure Pakistan is equally scared of the Pakistan that turned up today to play against Australia 🇦🇺 #CWC19 #AusvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

This did not go down well with a Pakistani fan who looked to counter Chopra. “Zyada na uchal..agr 16 ko CT wali Pakistan agaye to tu ne muhn chupa rha hna ha,” read the fans response.

Zyada na uchal..agr 16 ko CT wali Pakistan agaye to tu ne muhn chupa rha hna ha https://t.co/DI5L3rW5cB — Syed Muhammad Sohaib (@Bukhari88) June 12, 2019

Aakash Chopra saw this message and returned the favour with a savage response. The cricketer-turned-commentator replied: “Aur agar World Cup wali?? You are free to choose the edition of your liking ☺️🤗 love from India.”

Aur agar World Cup wali?? You are free to choose the edition of your liking ☺️🤗 love from India https://t.co/CZAfnVqmTa — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, David Warner was not his usual destructive self but effective nevertheless, his first international century since completing the ball-tampering ban setting up Australia’s 41-run win over Pakistan in the match 17 of ICC World Cup in Taunton on Wednesday. Australia looked set for a total in excess of 350 while Warner and captain Aaron Finch (82) were at the crease, but Mohammad Amir (5/30) staged a grand comeback with his best ODI bowling figures to bowl their opponents out for 307.