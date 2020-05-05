Former Pakistan cricketer Aamer Sohail blamed pacer Wasim Akram for the national side not winning any WC after 1992. Sohail said that Akram was made the captain of the side in the last-minute till the 2003 WC and he feels that is a big reason for their failure to win a WC after 1992. Also Read - Wasim Akram, Babar Azam to Conduct Online Sessions to Motivate Pakistan Women's Team During Coronavirus Lockdown

"It's very simple. Put the 92 World Cup to one side and talk about the 1996 World Cup. In 1995, Ramiz Raja was captain. Saleem Malik was the captain before that, he was very successful and if he could have spent one more year as captain then Wasim Akram would not have been leading the side," said Sohail, according to the report in Cricket Pakistan.

"If you look at what happened till 2003, there was this persistence before every World Cup to remove the captain and put Wasim Akram in that role," he claimed.

The 53-year-old former cricketer also said that Akram’s biggest contribution was to make sure Pakistan didn’t win a World Cup after 1992.

“Look, the biggest contribution by Wasim Akram for Pakistan cricket was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 92. Imran Khan should be very grateful to him and he is by awarding him the presidential award. If he [Akram] was sincere with Pakistan, we would have easily won the 96, 99 and 2003 World Cups”, claimed Aamer.

The former international cricketer, who was a part of the 1992 WC-winning side also said that this matter should be investigated.

“All of this drama happened for a reason. This should be investigated. The culprit behind all this should be brought to the forefront,” he concluded.