New Delhi: Former Pakistan international Aaqib Javed has laid down two category of 'great players' and explained why players like Babar Azam and Joe Root will not go through rough patches like ex India captain Virat Kohli.

"There are two types of great players. One is, if they have is a soft area and they get a little stuck there, their rough patch continues. The others are technically sound players, whose rough patch cannot go for that long, like Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. It is difficult to find their weakness," Javed told to PakTV.tv.

"Kohli gets stuck at times with the deliveries outside off stump. James Anderson has dismissed him a lot," he added.

“If he goes to change something, I was watching the match, he is consciously trying to not play away from his body. If you change your technique or flow, the problems will persist. If he plays long innings back-to-back, then he will make a comeback”, he further added.

“Let’s take Kohli for an example, if he is not that confident, and India lose against Pakistan, they also face a similar situation like us. If he does not score runs, then questions will be asked on ‘why did you play him?”

After a tormenting England tour, the Royal Challengers Bangalore man was rested for the Windies tour and now the Asia Cup will be a perfect platform for King Kohli to get back to his usual form.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

India will battle it out against Pakistan on August 28 at Dubai International stadium in UAE.