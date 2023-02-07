Aaron Finch Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Home

New Delhi: Australia men’s T20I cricket captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from International cricket on Tuesday, saying he was honored to play with some of the best in the game.

The opening batter at his peak, Finch’s position has been under a cloud since Australia failed to make the knockout stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup at home.

“Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event,” he said.

“I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.

“Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most.

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021 Under Finch’s captaincy, which was held in Dubai.

He announced his ODI captaincy retirement last year in September.

“To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour,” he said.

