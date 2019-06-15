ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australian captain Aaron Finch rose to the occasion as he slammed his 14th ODI ton. What was more impressive was that he reached the milestone with a six. In the process, Finch pipped Ricky Ponting. Aaron Finch now holds the record of scoring most runs by an Australian captain in a World Cup match, going past 140* runs which Ricky Ponting scored against India at Johannesburg in 2003 CWC Finals. Finch brilliance came to an end as he was dismissed for a well-made 153 off 132 balls to help Australia post a mammoth 334/7. Finch’s innings was laced with 15 boundaries and five sixes.

Here is how Twitter lauded his effort:

Aaron Finch should be in charge of serving the Sunday roast tomorrow, the way he’s carving these drives. #AUSvSL #CWC19 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 15, 2019

There are players who get out right after 50, some right after scoring a hundred and then there is Aaron Finch kind of batsmen. #SLvAUS — Shafiq Ahmad (@Shafiq_Akhund) June 15, 2019

Finch has been in a purple patch off late. Here are the scores of his last 10 ODI innings, 116, 153*, 90, 39, 53, 66, 6, 36, 82 and 153.

Aaron Finch…you beauty what a knock by the Australian captain making 153 – highest score of #CWC19 Thanks for making my Paisa Vasool. #AUSvSL @AaronFinch5 at the Oval — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) June 15, 2019

Australian captain Aaron Finch best ever in ICC Cricket World Cup.#AUSvSL #CWC19 — Ram’s👨‍🍳 (@ChefDhungel) June 15, 2019

Aaron Finch looked fluent from the very beginning, classy straight drives and big sixes, big knock the whole match on one side but the Sri Lankan death bowling was really good #AusvSL #CWC19 — SONU SHARMA (@CookeyLegend) June 15, 2019

Aaron Finch is ridiculous 😂 — Harrison Knight (@harrisonknight0) June 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the Lankan bowlers were erratic and that is where they lost the plot. They need to bat out of their skins to give defending champions Australia a run for their money.