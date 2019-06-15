ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australian captain Aaron Finch rose to the occasion as he slammed his 14th ODI ton. What was more impressive was that he reached the milestone with a six. In the process, Finch pipped Ricky Ponting. Aaron Finch now holds the record of scoring most runs by an Australian captain in a World Cup match, going past 140* runs which Ricky Ponting scored against India at Johannesburg in 2003 CWC Finals. Finch brilliance came to an end as he was dismissed for a well-made 153 off 132 balls to help Australia post a mammoth 334/7. Finch’s innings was laced with 15 boundaries and five sixes.
Here is how Twitter lauded his effort:
Finch has been in a purple patch off late. Here are the scores of his last 10 ODI innings, 116, 153*, 90, 39, 53, 66, 6, 36, 82 and 153.
Meanwhile, the Lankan bowlers were erratic and that is where they lost the plot. They need to bat out of their skins to give defending champions Australia a run for their money.