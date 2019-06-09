ICC World Cup 2019: Australian captain Aaron Finch was runout for 36 off 35 balls against India at Kennington Oval. He was dismissed just when he was looking set and raring to change gears. It was a breakthrough at the right time for India as Australia got off to a decent start in a mammoth 353 chase. It was suicidal running from the duo of Warner and Finch. There was never a second there but perhaps on seeing Jadhav running across, they thought of taking the gamble but in the end, KJ lasered a flat and accurate throw at the bowler’s end where Hardik was waiting. He collects it cleanly and whips the bails off. The Australian captain was never in the frame. It was short and outside off, Warner crunched it towards sweeper cover and called for the second. Finch hesitated for a bit but eventually took off only to fall a couple of yards short of his crease. After the dismissal, Finch smashed the window in the dressing room with his bat just to vent out his anger.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan continued his love affair with ICC tournaments, as he cracked a hundred to lead India’s superlative batting show and help the team post a mammoth 352/5 in 50 overs against Australia in a marquee World Cup clash at the Kennington Oval here on Sunday.

Dhawan took 109 balls to score 117 with the help of 16 fours while skipper Virat Kohli smashed 82 off 77 balls, his innings laced with four fours and two sixes. Opener Rohit Sharma too scored a fluent 57 off 70 balls with the help of yhree fours and one six.

Dhawan and Sharma were involved in a 127-run opening stand before Kohli shared a crucial 93-run partnership with Dhawan.

Promoted up the order at No. 4, all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball 48 (4×4, 6×3) as India took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unfluttered by the “gloves” controversy, also joined the party with a breezy 14-ball 27, hitting three fours and a huge six off Mitchell Starc (1/74).

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers (2/62) while Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins also got a wicket each but not without getting hit to all areas of the park.