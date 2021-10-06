Melbourne, Oct 6: Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star batsman, David Warner has been dropped out of the SRH team in the ongoing Indian Premier League owing to poor form and also lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson as the 2016 IPL Winners languish at the bottom of the table. Warner notched up 195 runs in 8 matches at an average of 24.37 in the 2021 season. But despite is woeful run, ODI and T20I captain, Aaron Finch believes that the former SRH captain will be more than prepared for the upcoming mega event.Also Read - BLR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 6 Tuesday

"Yep, absolutely He's one of the best players to ever play the game for Australia," Finch said on the eve of Australia's departure to the UAE for the showpiece.

"I've got no doubt that his preparation, while he would love to be playing for Hyderabad no doubt, I know that he's still training away. He'll be good to go," he said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Warner hasn’t played a T20I for Australia since September 2020, missing the last 14 matches across four series due to a combination of injury, rest, and schedule clashes.

He has endured a difficult IPL season across the two halves of the tournament, scoring just two half-centuries in eight innings. He was dropped as captain by Sunrisers during the first half of the IPL season in India.

He didn’t tour with Australia to the Caribbean and Bangladesh mid-year in order to rest for the second half of the IPL and the World Cup but scored just 0 and 2 in his first two games on resumption of the IPL in the UAE and was left out of Sunrisers’ side again.

Finch himself is entering the tournament after a surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee in August. Initially, there were doubts regarding his availability for Australia’s two warm-up games against New Zealand (October 18) and India (October 20).

But, he said he is confident he will be able to play in both of them, which will be a boost for the squad’s disjointed preparation.

“Over the last couple of weeks my recovery has progressed really well so it’s looking more and more likely that I’ll be fit and ready to go for them,” Finch said.

“And just in terms of the intensity that I’ve been able to train, the amount of accelerations, decelerations, putting load through my knee, that’s all really positive. So, yeah, I’ve got no issues.”

Most of the members of the Australian squad have had minimal recent game-time under their belts.

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood are in sparkling form in the IPL but Marcus Stoinis has suffered a hamstring injury and has not batted in the middle after breaking down in the first game on resumption.

Steve Smith has been in and out of Delhi Capital’s line-up, playing just two matches.

Those based in Australia have hardly had any cricket having difficulties trying to train due to the various lockdowns in Australia.

