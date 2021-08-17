New Delhi: Former India fast bowler Aavishkar Salvi, who made his international debut against Bangladesh is possibly the most educated Indian cricketer ever. Salvi, who represented Mumbai in the domestic matches could only manage to play four one-day internationals for India before a serious injury cut short his international career. The 39-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer has now completed his PhD in Astrophysics.Also Read - Astrophysicist Ends Up in Hospital After He Gets Magnets Stuck Up His Nose While Inventing Coronavirus Device

A branch of space science, Astrophysics applies the laws of physics and chemistry that help in determining the life cycle of stars, planets and galaxies, their birth and life and death along with other objects in the universe. Anyone with a keen interest in space studies can study Astrophysics. Also Read - Florida Astrophysicist on Mission to Discover Alien Life From 39-Year-old Radio Signal

Salvi became a coach post his retirement and was a part of the coaching staff of the Puducherry team in 2018. The former India fast bowler was also the coach of Oman who have qualified for the T20 World Cup to be held in UAE in October this year. After beating Hong Kong by 12 runs in the playoff stages of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Oman became the last team to enter the T20 World Cup.

The first game of the T20 World Cup would see hosts Oman taking on Papua New Guinea in a Group B encounter of Round 1 on October 17. Scotland would take on Bangladesh in the second match of the opening day. India are all set to play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 14 that has all the ingredients to be a captivating contest and might go to capture the maximum eyeballs in the tournament.