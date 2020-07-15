Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle are ready to welcome their third child. Danielle – on Tuesday – took to Instagram and shared the piece of news, after which, fans started wishing the couple all the luck. Also Read - India's Limited-Overs Home Series Against England in September Set to be Postponed

Since retiring from international cricket in 2016 – De Villiers, recently was contemplating coming out of retirement before the pandemic brought everything to a standstill – he has been spending a lot of his time with his two kids and wife. Also Read - BCCI Planning to Hold Camp For Contracted Players in Dubai: Report

The cricketer’s wife posted a picture of her bump and seemed excited to welcome their third child. “Hello baby girl,” she captioned the post confirming the news. Also Read - MS Dhoni a Lucky Captain: Gautam Gambhir's Comments Face Backlash on Twitter | SEE POSTS

View this post on Instagram Hello baby girl 🎀🙏🏼 A post shared by Danielle de Villiers (@danielledevilliers) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

Meanwhile, De Villiers was slated to feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Hours after Danielle shared the news, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and responded to the former’s post. “Congratulations Danielle & AB. Such good news,” she commented on the post wishing the AB de Villiers and Danielle de Villiers.

De Villiers – will now be seen playing the 3TC match organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on July 18. He would be leading AB’s Eagles team comprising of national players like Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen among others in the side.