AB De Villiers as RCB Coach in IPL? Ex-South African Batter Expresses Interest in Taking up ‘Some Role’ in Franchise

IPL: AB de Villiers expressed his interest in being associated in 'some role' for his ex-IPL franchise.

Mumbai: Former RCB star AB de Villiers expressed his interest in being associated in ‘some role’ for his ex-IPL franchise. De Villiers, who has been a serial match-winner, is highly respected and loved within the franchise and in general in India. For fans, this is nothing short of being a reason to celebrate. After the ex-South African cricketer made the comment, it has sparked speculations as to what role would he be back in the side in.

“I am a RCB boy & RCB is close to my heart – my interest is to be part of RCB in some of the roles in the future,” he said.

The ex-star cricketer also backed Virat Kohli to do well in the upcoming ODI World Cup and help India lift the crown.

He also promised to come to India during the ODI WC and do some charity and work with some underprivileged kids.

“I’m coming to India in October-November for charity and helps underprivileged kids. I have soft heart to make a difference to helps kids & needy peoples and I’m very proud of. In the future, we builds houses in India for needy families,” he also said.

Virat Kohli has currently started preparing for the Asia Cup. The national team’s official training camp for preparations for the Asia Cup starts from August 23 in Bangalore. India will play it’s tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. That match is expected to be a full house.

India will play Pakistan twice in the group stage and then if the two teams make the final – then, ther would be a third. There are high chances that could happen. After the Asia Cup, the two teams lock horns again at the ODI WC.

