Home

Sports

AB de Villiers believes THIS star player deserves the Player of the tournament award more than Sanju Samson, says...

AB de Villiers believes THIS star player deserves the Player of the tournament award more than Sanju Samson, says…

AB de Villiers believes a star Indian player deserves the Player of the Tournament award more than Sanju Samson. Take a look and read the full story.

AB de Villers's remarks on the Player of the Tournament award

The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian team won the tournament after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India defeat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup 2026

The Indian players performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. Speaking about the final match against New Zealand, each player put their best to achieve the title triumph.

Key players for India in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking about the players’ performance, star batter Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah performed brilliantly in the tournament. Samson showcased a great batting performance in the final match as he scored 89 runs off 46 balls, including five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 193.48.

AB de Villiers believes Jasprit Bumrah deserves the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award

After this brilliant batting performance, Sanju Samson was named as the Player of the Tournament. However, former South African and one of the dangerous batters of all time, AB de Villiers, who is known for his destructive batting performance. De Villiers believed that the Player of the Tournament award must have been given to fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel, “It was a close contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson for the Player of the Tournament. There were a few instances during the tournament where, after watching Bumrah bowl, I felt he could have been given the Player of the Tournament award.”

‘Bumrah took the most wickets: AB de Villiers

“Bumrah took the most wickets and was therefore a contender for Player of the Tournament. His performances in certain overs and moments played a crucial role for India,” de Villiers said.

“It’s not easy bowling as a fast bowler in India, unless you’re Bumrah. He shifts into a different gear at crucial times and changes the match. He’s an asset,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah’s explosive performance against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking about his performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah played eight matches for the Indian team and took 14 wickets. In the final match against New Zealand, Bumrah took four important wickets in 4 overs and conceded 15 runs. Not only this, he also won the Player of the Match award.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.