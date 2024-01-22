Home

AB de Villiers’ BLUNT Take on Rohit Sharma-Super Over Controversy vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma was not out during the first Super Over but he left the ground and that is exactly what stirred a controversy.

Rohit Sharma in action against Afghanistan in the third T20I. (Image: X)

Delhi: India whitewashed Afghanistan in the recent three-match T20I series which marked the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While things looked good for the Indian side, there was a move that stirred a controversy. It was the third and final T20I that went into a second Super Over in Bengaluru. While Rohit batted in the first Super Over, he came out to bat in the second Super Over as well. He was not out during the first Super Over but he left the ground and that is exactly what stirred a controversy.

The Indian captain scored 14 runs before walking back to the dugout. It looked like that he got retired out and as per the guidelines, a player cannot bat in the second super over, if he/she has been declared out in the first super over.

Former SA batter recently spoke on the episode and said that a player cannot bat again if he gets out in the first super over. De Villiers also reckoned that it may have been a goof-up on part of the broadcasters.

“Double Super Over unbelievable (smiles). You can’t bat again if you are declared out in the first super over. I think maybe they will claim that he was retired hurt due to an injury and maybe it was a scoring mistake to show him out,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The former SA cricketer also went on to hail India batter Rinku Singh and stated that he is a match-winner and his consistency is needed to win the games.

“Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team,” he said further.

