South African legend AB De Villiers has finally broken his silence on the retirement row after South Africa's shock exit at the World Cup 2019 group stage. The word that ABD wanted to play the 2019 CWC but the CSA did not permit that was doing the rounds. But, now, it seems that ABD has decided to come clean and reveal the entire truth. In the latest Instagram post, he mentions that it was his family and kids and that he wanted to spend more time with his family and hence retired in 2008.

“First, I announced my retirement from international cricket in May 2018 because I wanted to reduce my workload and spend more time with my wife and young sons. Some have insisted I was motivated purely by money. They are wrong. In truth, I have turned down many lucrative offers to play around the world, and have cut the time spent away from home each year from eight months to just over three months.”

“I have been massively proud to have played for, and indeed captain, my country on the cricket field. My relationships with the Protea players remain as strong as ever, and I will always be available to support and assist the next generation.

“Lastly, in stating my side of this unpleasant and unnecessary saga, I want to stress my continuing support for the team and the game that has shaped my life and provided me with so many lasting friendships and incredible opportunities.”

He also stated that now he wants to spend more time with his family and play selective T20 leagues.