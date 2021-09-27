Dubai: Following the 54-run win, AB de Villiers was over the moon after they finally ended their winless streak in the UAE leg. In a video shared by the RCB social handles, one can see the South African, who is a dear friend of Kohli, imitate his celebration. All the fun took place inside the dressing-room after the win after Kohli’s pep talk.Also Read - Virat Kohli Starts Like a Bullet Train But Slows Down Suddenly: Aakash Chopra After RCB Beat MI

The post was captioned: "Virat's pep talk before the match, Yuzi, Maxi & Harshal talking about their performances, Coach Hess & Virat addressing the team after the match, & an AB special to sign off on a comprehensive victory, all that & more on Game Day!"

RCB v MI Dressing Room Talk Virat’s pep talk before the match, Yuzi, Maxi & Harshal talking about their performances, Coach Hess & Virat addressing the team after the match, & an AB special to sign off on a comprehensive victory, all that & more on Game Day!#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/4bH4PIUeKe — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 27, 2021



The win would give RCB massive confidence ahead of their last few league games. They are currently in the third position in the points table. They look good to make it to the playoffs as of now. They need to win two of their last four games to make it through.

Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday in Dubai. That would be an important match for the side as they have the momentum on their side and do not want to squander that.