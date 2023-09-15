Home

Rohit Sharma became India's all-format captain in 2021 replacing Virat Kohli. He is currently leading India in the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the upcoming ICC World Cup. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former South African captain AB de Villiers hailed Rohit Sharma’s fighting mentality describing the Indian skipper as a ‘fighter’ and one who ‘never backs down to anyone’. Rohit, who started his career as a middle-order batter, made a name for himself when he was pushed as an opener. Since then, there has been no looking back for the right-hander as he grew in stature to become one of the most dangerous openers in white-ball cricket.

Currently leading India at the Asia Cup 2023, Rohit has been the top-scorer for his team, with 194 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 64.66 including three half-centuries. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ABD described how Rohit started slowly before gaining speed.

“Rohit was fourth slowest to 2,000 runs, but the second fastest to 10,000. How’s that for a comeback? I have a lot of respect for him,” said ABD. “The first time I watched him play, I thought this guy has got something special to offer. What I like most about him – from a very young age, he’s always had a fighting spirit. He would not back down to anyone.”

Rohit is the sixth Indian to enter the 10,000 ODI runs club after Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. He is also the second-fastest to do so after former skipper and current teammate Kohli.

De Villiers also recollected how Rohit took on fierce South African pacers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel during a Durban Test. “I think of a Test match in Durban where he just wouldn’t stand back to Dale Steyn or Morne Morkel or any of our fast bowlers. He would make eye contact,” he said.

“If anyone chirped him, he would be right in their face, chest out. I always liked that.” De Villiers also praised young India opener Shubman Gill, who has been on a roll at the Asia Cup alongside his opening partner and skipper Rohit.

“Very interestingly, he (Rohit) has had an incredible partnership with Shubman Gill. Two fighters at the crease is always a dangerous thing for the opposition. “As an opening pair, they are averaging 87-odd (95) with a strike rate of 110. If they can do that for India in the World Cup…,” he said.

Gill is the second-highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, amassing 154 runs in four innings at an average of 51.33, including a couple of fifties and a top knock of an unbeaten 67. India will be playing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

