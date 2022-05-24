Kolkata: As RCB get ready to take on LSG in the eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, there could be good news coming their way. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed his desire to play for RCB in IPL 2023 and also went on to claim Chinnaswamy as his second home. While that would bring massive joy to the camp and the fans, it is going to be interesting to see in what capacity he would feature. Will he play or be the mentor or coach the side?Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Ex-RCB Captain Predicts Yuzi Chahal-Ravi Ashwin Will Give Advantage to RR During Qualifier 1 vs GT

"I would love to return in IPL in next year and I'm looking forward to it. And there might be some games in my second home town in Chinnaswamy Bangalore," he said in an interaction on UVSport.

The ex-SA cricketer was recently inducted in RCB's Hall of Fame along with Chris Gayle. Virat Kohli recently revealed that he is in constant touch with ABD in a video posted by RCB.

“He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family.

“So we stay in touch and he’s very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity,” Kohli further stated.

Soon after stating this, Kohli smilingly remarked: “Did I spill the beans?”

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙 Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨‍💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, it would not be a walk in the park for Bangalore as they take on Lucknow.