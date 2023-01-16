Home

AB de Villiers Hails Virat Kohli After His Record-Breaking 46th ODI Century

New Delhi: Virat Kohli showed one and all why he is considered as the best white-ball cricketer of the generation by smashing his 46th ODI century on Sunday during the third and final ODI versus Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli’s knock of 166* off 110 balls garnered massive reactions on social space as fans and the cricket fraternity hailed his show. But it was ex-RCB teammate AB de Villiers who stole the show with his reaction.

Taking to Twitter, former Proteas star showered praise on Kohli and wrote: “Virat Kohli! Different level.”

The hundred was his 21st at home in ODIs, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 20.

India registered a record 317-run win in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram to clinch a 3-0 series victory on Sunday.

In the three-match ODI series, Kohli scored 283 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 141.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 and finished the series as the leading run-scorer. Sunday’s century also took Kohli closer to Sachin’s overall ODI century tally of 49.

“Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference. I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons. Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good. I don’t have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation where he was awarded the player of the match and the series.