English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler revealed former South African cricketer AB De Villiers has been his 'idol' during his growing up years and recalled an instance when the South African had mistaken the Englishman for a New Zealand cricketer when they first met over beer.

Buttler revealed this and more during The Royals Podcast Episode 3, "De Villiers has been my idol growing up. The guy I love watching, he is just awesome."

Buttler recalled an incident when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB De Villiers invited him over for beer and 20 minutes into the conversation realised that South African did not know his actual nationality.

“Got to know him a little bit during the IPL actually when I was at Mumbai (Indians). Just at the start of the game, he said I will catch up with you for a beer at the hotel after the game,” said Buttler, a World Cup winner in 2019 with England and also regarded as one of the most destructive batters of the game today.

“We probably chatted for 20 minutes, having a great time I am loving it and he has got pretty strong Afrikaans accent. About 20 minutes into the conversation, he asks ‘which part of New Zealand are you from?’ and that just absolutely killed me,” said the 29-year old, laughing.