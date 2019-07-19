T20 Vitality Blast: Legendary South African cricketer AB De Villiers is stealing the limelight once again! He was showing off his fielding skills and acrobatics for Middlesex in the T20 blast opener against Essex at Lords. De Villiers took a stunning relay catch to send dismiss Essex batsman Dan Lawrence on Thursday. Lawrence hit the ball well and thought it was on its way for a six. But it seemed the ball got held up in the air as De Villiers positioned himself well under the ball, he had a good knowledge of the boundary ropes and then he held the ball. He realised his bodyweight was going to take him over the ropes. He quickly passed the ball to George Scott, who completed the catch.

Here is the video:

Amazing work from @ABdeVilliers17 in the field gets the wicket 🔥 Brilliant instincts from AB keeps the ball in the air, and tees up the catch for @georgefbscott! 🙌 73/4 now… Watch LIVE 🎥👉 https://t.co/vcZsWBGrKf pic.twitter.com/cwiojfWMIz — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Middlesex won the match by seven wickets. De Villiers starred with the bat as he smashed a breathtaking 88 off 43 balls to help his side gun down a 165-run-target.

Middlesex Squad

Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (c), Nick Gubbins, AB de Villiers, John Simpson (wk), George Scott, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Essex Squad

Playing XI

Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, Adam Zampa