AB De Villiers REACTS to Virat Kohli’s Latest Instagram Video And It’s a Treat For RCB Fans | VIRAL POST
To Kohli's post, the former South African cricketer commented. It was a one-word response which read: "Machine".
Mumbai: From sharing the dressing-room to winning games for the RCB, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have done it all and it is no secret that they share a very good bond. Time and again, fans have seen the two cricketers meeting each other over family dinners and socials. Late on Monday night, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a video where he is seen training hard. The former India captain was seen working on his legs with side lunges and other variations of the lunges to strengthen his legs.
Kohli came up with a motivational caption which read: “Look for excuses or look to get better.”
Ab De Villiers’ comment on Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram post.
The special bond of Kohli & ABD – Two GOATs. pic.twitter.com/C5uG8tdb7H
— vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) June 20, 2023
