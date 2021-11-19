New Delhi: AB de Villiers’ has finally decided to “hang up his boots” after a long and illustrious career. Wishes are pouring from around the world as the batting maestro announced his retirement. Virat Kohli, former captain of RCB, and AB de Villiers share a great camaraderie with each other. It is no secret that Virat Kohli has been a fan of de Villiers’ batting and both have been part of several partnerships on the field while playing for RCB.Also Read - Flame No Longer Burns: AB de Villiers Announces Retirement From All Formats Of The Game

In an emotional post on Twitter, Virat said, “To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done. I love you. @ABdeVilliers17″ Also Read - Ind vs NZ T20 Match Preview Video: India and New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Ranchi Stadium Pitch Report, Ranchi Weather Forecast

To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

To which AB de Villiers’ replied:

Love u too my brother — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Some other reactions around the world:

Legend .. Happy Retirement from playing AB .. 👍 https://t.co/oGlO4wR3ux — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 19, 2021

There is no doubt in my mind that @ABdeVilliers17 has been one of the most influential players of his generation. A genius, a true successor to Lara. Wish you well AB. I am sure your countless fans at @RCBTweets will want to give you a befitting send-off. You were a great combo. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021

The 37-year-old had played 184 IPL matches, initially for Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils in the past) for three seasons followed by a fruitful decade with Bangalore, where he shaped an impressive camaraderie with Virat Kohli.

His IPL career was like a dream for his fans around the world. He scored 5162 runs at a staggering T20 average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68, with 40 half-centuries and 3 centuries. While de Villiars was part of the RCB squad, they made the IPL play-offs five times in 10 years.