AB de Villiers Reveals His First Impression Of Virat Kohli: ‘I Didn’t Like Him’ | VIDEO

Bangalore will play their first match against Mumbai on April 02 which will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7.30 PM IST.

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers batter recalled his first impression of Virat Kohli during his conversation with another former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle on the franchise’s YouTube channel. The former South Africa captain admitted that when he first met the ex-RCB skipper in 2011, he found him “cocky and arrogant”.

Both the cricketers (AB de Villers and Virat Kohli) were reunited during the recently concluded RCB Unbox 2023 which was held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

De Villiers also reckoned that the ebbs and flows of life have calmed down Kohli a lot and also admitted that as he got to know him a bit better and watched his game he got much respect for Kohli, Mr 360 also believes that Virat had a barrier around him when he met him the first time and that barrier opened up and he got to know the person.

“Oh my goodness…I have had this question before and I had given this answer before as well. I think he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going…yes flamboyant, absolutely. But the minute I got to know him a bit better and watched him play I mean I’ve got as much respect for him but I got to know him better as a human being. I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. I didn’t not like him but you know what I’m saying. He’s a top person now but first impression was ufff…he’s got to come down to earth a bit,” de Villiers said.

Bangalore will play their first match against Mumbai on April 02 which will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7.30 PM IST.

