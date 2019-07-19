South African veteran AB De Villiers rolled back the years to smash a whirlwind 88* off 43 balls to help Middlesex gun down 165 to beat Essex in the Vitality Blast opener. His innings was laced with six sixes and five fours. He looked in top form right from the get-go. The 35-year-old was not a part of the South African World Cup squad and he showed the selectors that they missed a big trick by not getting him in. Chasing 165, Middlesex won the match with three overs to spare, thanks to De Villiers. It was AB De Villiers debut in the league and he wowed fans as only he can.

Here is how Ab de Villiers fared on his Vitality T20 Blast debut:

Earlier in the match, he also took a breathtaking relay catch.

Middlesex got off to a great start picking three early wickets within the first 10 overs. In the first innings of the first match of the second edition of the T20 Blast, Essex managed to put up a score of 161/6 at the end of 20 overs, thanks to a 74-run knock by Ryan ten Doeschate.

Middlesex Squad

Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Dawid Malan (c), Nick Gubbins, AB de Villiers, John Simpson (wk), George Scott, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Essex Squad

Playing XI

Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn, Adam Zampa