AB de Villiers shares unique record of Bafana Bafana after reaching Round of 32

The former South African cricket team captain took to X to congratulate Bafana Bafana for this massive achievement before revealing that South Africa is actually the first nation to...

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Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, reacts after a group A match between a group A match between South Africa and South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 24, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers was over the moon after Bafana Bafana (South Africa’s national football team) reached the round of 32 for the first time in their history after securing a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea in their Group A finale at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Rainbow nation will now square off against co-hosts Canada in their last 32 fixture on Monday, June 29.

When the World Cup began, no one would have thought that South Africa will be among the two teams to earn direct qualification to the round of 32 from Group A. Their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign started in the worst possible way after they lost 2-0 against co-hosts Mexico in the tournament opener.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa create HISTORY, stun South Korea to book berth in knockouts for first-time ever

They also had two of their key players – Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane – get sent off in the 2nd half but their comeback since then has been nothing short of remarkable. South Africa earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point with a crucial 1-1 draw against European heavyweights Czechia through an 83rd minute penalty from Teboho Mokoena.

Furthermore, Mexico’s narrow 1-0 win over South Korea in the concurrent Group A match increased Bafana Bafana’s chances to earn direct qualification but they needed a win, no matter how big or small, against the Asian outfit in their last group outing at all costs and so they did.

Earlier today in Monterrey, the South Africans claimed their first-ever 3 points in a FIFA World Cup match after beating South Korea by 1-0 margin. It was almost like a miracle as the 2010 hosts had just 39% of ball possession but had far more shots on target (4) as compared to Korea’s (2).

The victory sent the Bafana Bafana fans over the moon and the national team through to their first-ever knockout stages. It is obviously a massive achievement for South Africa and one of the nation’s biggest sporting legends – AB de Villiers – revealed a unique record of the country that was never talked about before.

Big win for Bafana Bafana last night to get through to the Round of 32! ⚽️ 🇿🇦 South Africa are now the first country to hold the Rugby World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship whilst qualifying for the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup at the same time, as my friends at… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 25, 2026

The former South African cricket team captain took to X to congratulate Bafana Bafana for this massive achievement before revealing that South Africa is actually the first nation to hold the Rugby World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship mace while qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages.

South Africa had defeated New Zealand by 12-11 to lift the Rugby World Cup final in 2023 and two years ago, in June 2025, the nation won its first major silverware in cricket after nearly 4 decades, in the form of the ICC World Test Championship after beating Australia in the finale.

Also Read: Lionel Messi turns 39: Here are Argentina legend’s best FIFA World Cup Stats and major trophies won

Bafana Bafana will now be hoping to go as far as they can in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will feature in the round of 32 opener against co-hosts Canada on Monday, June 29 at the Los Angeles Stadium.