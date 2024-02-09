Home

AB de Villiers Takes U-Turn, Calls Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s ‘Second Baby’ News ‘False Information’

AB De Villiers statement made headlines in India as Kohli was on a break.

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: So yes, days after AB de Villiers made a big revelation about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second baby, the former South African cricketer has taken an U-turn on his statement calling it ‘false information.’ The ex-SA cricketer’s statement made headlines in India as Kohli was on a break. De Villiers said this to Dainik Jagran where he admitted that he made a ‘terrible’ mistake. He also went on to admit that no one knows what is Kohli up to.

“Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever’s best for Virat’s family comes first. No one knows what’s happening there, all i can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this,” De Villiers told Dainik Bhaskar.

