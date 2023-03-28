Home

AB De Villiers Thanks Virat Kohli, RCB In Emotional Instagram Post | Watch

AB de Villiers and Chrish Gayle were honoured by the RCB for their contribution to the franchise during their Unbox event on Sunday.

AB de Villiers gestures towards the crowd during RCB's Unbox event. (Image: Twitter/RCB)

New Delhi: AB de Villiers has shared a heartfelt emotional post on Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) family after the former South African skipper was inducted in the Hall of Fame on Sunday in a star-studded event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

