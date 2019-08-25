Ben Stokes might just have played one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Test knocks ever. Adding 76 runs with number 11 batsman Jack Leach, he snatched victory from the jaws of the Australians and gave the cricket universe another memorable Ashes Test. Down at 286/9, the visitors had it done and dusted. But Stokes had other plans as he scored all of the 76 runs in his partnership with Leache to make the cricket world stare at him in utter disbelief.

Right after that humongous victory cry, the social media have gone wild as every cricket fanatic on the planet is busy expressing the shock they have received after seeing Stokes play. South Africa legend Ab de Villiers termed the innings as ridiculous as there could have been no other word to describe the English all-rounder’s performance. Other than Stokes various other cricketers and ex-cricketers have taken to Twitter to hail the monstrous effort of Ben Stokes. take a look at the tweets that are doing the round.

That was pretty special! @benstokes38 , that was ridiculous! Well done. Ashes alive and well. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 25, 2019

Ben Stokes, you absolute beauty! What an innings 👏 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2019

Earlier this year, Ben Stokes was priced at 50/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year. Before the Cricket World Cup.

Before THAT catch against South Africa.

Before the Super Over.

Before one of the most incredible Test match performances ever. He’s now 1/4 to win SPOTY. 😅 pic.twitter.com/FpcU2hEx02 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) August 25, 2019

That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ….. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

What a come back by England.

Ben Stokes all the way with a scintillating century to take them home.

Nathan Lyon just lost the match for Australia with a massive run out let off.#Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/0x49xEcIQz — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 25, 2019

Chasing 359, England had laid a solid foundation for their chase and were cruising at a right pace. But with the lower middle-order failing to capitalize on the top order’s success, the home team was reduced to 286/9 in quick succession from 245/4. But Ben Stokes, like he has done all throughout this summer, resued and won the game for England single-handedly in one of the most dramatic Test matches ever.