AB De Villiers To Land Coaching Job At RCB? Virat Kohli’s Ex-IPL Teammate Drops Massive Hint Before 2024 Season

AB de Villiers played for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 to 2021. He was also one of the two former players to be inducted in RCB Hall of Fame.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli played at RCB for 10 years.

New Delhi: Former South African batter AB de Villiers has kept his doors open for a coaching role at Royal Challengers Bangalore, the franchise for which he played for 10 years in Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year-old, who was the backbone of RCB’s middle-order from 2011 to 2021, revealed his conversations with Virat Kohli regarding spending some time at the franchise during the upcoming edition. However, there hasn’t been any official communication between him and the franchise yet.

De Villiers will be in India during IPL 2024 to join the broadcast team and is awaiting a call from head coach Any Flower and captain Faf du Plessis. “Nothing confirmed yet, Virat has hinted that he might want me to come over and spend a bit of time with him and some of the batters,” De Villers said on his YouTube channel.

“That call will come from Andy Flower, Faf and the team. For now, I’m just going to be in Mumbai for the first few weeks of the IPL. I’m doing a bit of commentating,” added the South African.

