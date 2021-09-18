Dubai: It was hugs and smiles as RCB skipper Virat Kohli met his dear friend AB de Villiers on Friday after he completed his six-day quarantine period. The bond was evident between the two and this would be a treat for all RCB fans who have waited for this moment. Once the clip surfaced on social space, it has gone viral. The ex-SA cricketer was in Dubai before Kohli and had started training. Kohli, who was in the UK, landed in Dubai last week and has just started his training with the side.Also Read - Shardul Thakur Reacts on Virat Kohli's Decision to Step Down as T20 Captain of India After T20 World Cup

The two players would be the key for RCB’s chances in the ongoing season of the IPL. Kohli’s RCB has a solid chance of making the playoffs with a couple of wins. With five wins, they already have 10 points from seven games and occupy the third spot in the points table. RCB would know that they cannot afford to be complacent as the tournament enters the backend. They would certainly like to get off to a winning start against KKR.

Meanwhile, Kohli has had a torrid last week after he made the announcement of stepping down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup. reactions and theories have been doing the rounds since the big announcement. While some reports suggest that he did not have a good equation with the current selectors, some other rumours claim that it is because of his inability to win ICC trophies.