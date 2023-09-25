Home

‘Ab Ladayi Karle Unke Saath?’: Haris Rauf’s Brutal Takes Brutal Jibe On India vs Pakistan Aggression | Video

Pakistan will play their first match against Netherlands in the World Cup at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Karachi: Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf took a brutal jibe at a journalist asking him for aggression against India in cricket matches. Rauf also confirmed that he is 100 per cent fit for the World Cup and also revealed his strategies against India.

Rauf suffered a niggle during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. The speedster got injured during the Super Four clash of the tournament against India.

During the press conference, When asked about the on-field aggression in the match against India, Rauf replied “They are playing cricket, not fighting Aggression? Aggression, I can see aggression” said Rauf.

‘Kya larai krloon Indians ke sath, cricket hay yeh jang thori hay’ – Haris Rauf 🔥❤️ Haris responds to a question on aggression in the India vs Pakistan match ✅ #CWC23pic.twitter.com/DgOJRCXPVj — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 25, 2023

“You asked me to play a new ball or an old ball. I don’t have that in my hands. Obviously, when you get the chance, you will take the challenge. When you face different challenges, you have to manage them yourself. Whether you play a new ball or an old ball, do it for the team. I will try to give my best. The rest is the team’s attack. Where do they want to use me? Wherever they use me, I will give 100%” added Rauf.

After that India will face arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is Pakistan squad for World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

