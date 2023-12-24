Home

Abandoned BBL 2023 Game Between Melbourne Renegades And Perth Scorchers To Not Be Rescheduled

BBL match between the Renegades and Scorchers had to be called off due to a dangerous pitch.

New Delhi: The Big Bash League (BBL) said on Sunday that the abandoned match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will not be rescheduled, as the reasons behind the game being called off haven’t come out yet.

On December 10, the BBL match between the Renegades and Scorchers had to be called off due to a dangerous pitch. It was the first time in the history of the league that a match had to be abandoned due to unsafe pitch conditions.

After Will Sutherland bowled three deliveries at the same area of the pitch, it generated three different degrees of movement which beat batter Josh Inglis every time. In exasperation, Inglis was heard saying “This is a joke” as per Fox Cricket.

Play was then stopped by the umpires and after a delay of 20 minutes, the match was abandoned as it was deemed that the pitch was too dangerous to continue playing on. A day before the game, heavy rain had caused for the water to leak through the covers at GMHBA Stadium.

“The circumstances giving rise to the abandoned match remain the subject of an ongoing investigation. While various options to reschedule were explored, it became apparent rescheduling would be challenging due to a variety of factors, including the existing schedule across the two Clubs and limited access to venues. As a result, each team will be awarded one point,” said the BBL in its statement on Sunday.

