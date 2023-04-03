Home

Abbakka Rawat Chettri – Girl On A Mission To Become Youngest Professional Golfer In The World | EXCLUSIVE

Abbakka Rawat Chettri is setting an example for all aspiring athletes around the world and is spreading out a clear message that no age is less to start working for their goal.

Abbakka Rawat Chettri- A Pre-Schooler Golfer On A Mission (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India has given many prominent athletes and sportspersons to this world. From Sachin Tendulkar to Milkha Singh, uncountable numbers of sports personalities are being hailed across the globe.

While discussing sports in India, cricket hits out minds first. But in a fast-progressing time, many more sports are flourishing in the country. From hockey to kabaddi, several disciplines are snowballing, the players are also getting the name and fame they deserve.

Amongst all these, the one which we often talk about is golf. The infrastructure for the sport is rapidly growing across the country. It can not be denied that India has given many great golfers to the universe. Golfers like Jeev Milkha Singh, Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik, etc have already brought immense glory to our nation.

Among all, meet Abbakka Rawat Chettri – a new sensation who is making the waves recently. Hailing from Dehradun, Abbakka started playing the golf in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is currently practicing at the IGPN in Greater Noida and KGX in Karnataka.

Breaking the orthodox age barrier of preparing for professional golfing, she started at a mere age of two. Three years since then, Chettri is currently playing in the ‘E’ category and is being hailed as future star.

Chettri aims to make a name for herself by participating at the Kids Golf World Championship in Malaysia. If she finishes within top 20, Chettri would qualify to compete in the US Kid Golf Tournament. In Malaysia, the five-year-old will participate in ‘E’ category and is the youngest among all.

Born to an Army veteran father, Chettri is setting an example for all aspiring athletes around the globe and is spreading out a clear message that no age is less to start working for their goal.

She recently took everyone by surprise at the JTP event organized by Noida Golf Course and took home first place in both the E (below 8 years) and F (below 5 years) categories. She is currently participating in Indian Golf Union’s IGU feeder Tournament in Gurugram.

