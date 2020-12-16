ABD vs AJM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ABD vs AJM at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Ajman will take on Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Wednesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 ABD vs AJM match will start at 10.30 PM IST – December 16. Abu Dhabi will be eyeing their debut win in the tournament with the game. The team have played five matches but have not managed to open their account yet. Ajman Alubond, on the other hand, have only claimed victory in one match till now. The team have scored two points from five matches. Both teams lost their previous encounters in the Emirates D20 – T20 league. Ajman Alubond lost the match to Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 17 runs, while Abu Dhabi were beaten by Sharjah Bukhatir by 31 runs on December 12. Also Read - IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Day-Night Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia 1st Match at Adelaide Oval 9.30 AM IST December 17 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Ajman and Abu Dhabi will take place at 10 PM (IST). Also Read - GG vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 7 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

Time: 10.30 PM IST Also Read - DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dubai vs ECB Blues T20 at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6:30 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

ABD vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor, Kai Smith

Batsmen – Waqas Ali, A. Khan, S. Sathish

All-rounders – Rameez Shahzad (C), Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (VC)

Bowlers – Sharif Asadullah, Sheraz Piya, Navalesh Naidoo

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Ajman: Hamdan Tahir, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Waqas Ali, Ahmed Raza, Laqman Hazrat, Abdul Shakoor, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Naeem, Sheraz Piya, Sharif Asadullah.

Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Ben Willgoss, Aaryan Madani, Navalesh Naidoo, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Pasindu Wanniarachchi.

ABD vs AJM Squads

Ajman Alubond: Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Anand Kumar, Sheraz Piya, Hamad Arshad, Zubair Zuhaib, Waqas Ali, Ali Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar.

Team Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Ben Willgoss, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Navalesh Naidoo, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Jishnu Balan, Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AJM Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.