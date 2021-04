ABD vs AJM Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ABD vs AJM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Ajman Alubond will take on Abu Dhabi at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The FanCode Emirates D10 ABD vs AJM match will start at 11 PM IST – April 2. Abu Dhabi are placed at the bottom of the points table with no wins so far in the tournament after five matches. On the other hand, Ajman are placed fourth with four wins in seven games they played in this season. Ajman won their last two matches in a convincing manner and will be favourites going into this match as well. Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ABD vs AJM, FanCode Emirates D10, Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond T10 match, Online Cricket Tips ABD vs AJM T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates T10. Also Read - LON vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Lonigo vs Venezia Today's ECS T10 - Venice on Friday, April 2

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Abu Dhabi and Ajman Alubond will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – April 2. Also Read - SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Emirates D10 - T10 Match 08:45 PM IST April 2 Friday

Time: 11 PM IST. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's South Africa vs Pakistan Match SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium April 2, Friday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ABD vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor (vc)

Batsmen – Asif Khan (C), Muhammad Kaleem, Danish Qureshi

All-rounders – Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz

Bowlers – Fayyaz Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmad, Adil Raza

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammad, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza.

Ajman Alubond: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Kaleem, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (C), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid.

ABD vs AJM Squads

Ajman Alubond: Nasir Aziz (C), Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Sheraz Piya, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Kaleem, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad, Bahzad Naquib, Sandeep Singh, Dawood Ejaz, Danish Qureshi, Syed Haider, Lovepreet Singh and Zubair Zuhaib.

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Mausif Khan, Kamran Atta (WK), Riyan Mohammed (WK), Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan and Utkarsh Srivastava.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AJM Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – FanCode Emirates D10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.