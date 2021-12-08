ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ABD vs AJM at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 6 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Ajman at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Emirates D10 ABD vs AJM match will start at 11.00 PM IST – December 8. Both the teams have lost their opening matches of the competition and would be looking to get off the mark to get their tournament up and running. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, ABD vs AJM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ABD vs AJM Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Abu Dhabi vs Ajman, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Abu Dhabi and Ajman will take place at 8:00 PM IST – December 8.

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

ABD vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Kamran Atta, Safeer Tariq, Osama Hassan, Sagar Kalyan, Jamshaid Zafar, Attah Urrahim, Waqas Ahmed, Malik Qamar Abbas, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Rishab Mukherjee, Ghulam Murtaza.

Captain: Jamshaid Zafar. Vice-Captain: Sagar Kalyan.

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Waseem Muhammad, Ali Khan, Asif Khan, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq, Hamdin Tahir, Sanwar Meena, Usman Khan, Asfandyar, Raja Akifullah Khan.

Ajman: Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar, Amjad Gul.