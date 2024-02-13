Home

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Eliminator: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to take on David Warner’s Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 13. The winner of this match will qualify for the Qualifier 2 and will face the loser of MI Emirates and Gulf Giants.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sam Billings, M Pepper

Batters: Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, L du Plooy

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, David Willey, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn

ABD vs DUB Possible Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Sagar Kalyan, Fabian Allen, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings (c & wk), Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Scott Kuggeleijn, Roelof van der Merwe, Haider Ali, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Joe Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Sagar Kalyan, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Sam Hain, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Ben Dunk, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell, Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Chopra, Abdul Ghaffar

